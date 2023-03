Located along the western section of the Foothills Pkwy (around Mile 7.3 if driving north from Chilhowee), this tower is reachable on an easy half-mile trail that starts just north of the parking area. From the top, you'll have 360-degree views of the Smoky Mountains to the west and the surrounding Tennessee River Valley to the east.

The tower is also used to study air quality in the region – you'll notice communication equipment and a control room (closed to the public) on top.