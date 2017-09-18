Hiking Tour of Blue Ridge Parkway, Waterfalls

Your tour begins with pickup from your Asheville area hotel or accommodation by an air-conditioned van, which has all captains chairs for the drive to and along the Blue Ridge Parkway when open, which is also Great Smoky Mountain National Park an American treasure well known for its scenic beauty and remarkable mountain views. Sit back , relax and enjoy this stunning drive to our first waterfall in Pisgah National Forest before travelling a short distance to visit two more falls in a beautiful state forest.. Along the way you'll listen to interesting stories about the rich history of the area that has been attracting people to the area for generations from your local Asheville guide. Wear comfortable shoes or hiking boots for the easy to moderate hiking portion of the tour . You should feel comfortable walking approximately 3.5 miles at one time during the hiking portion of the tour with stops along the way that will allow you time to enjoy falls, a snack and drink that is provided. Bring a small day pack if you have one. Safety is always a priority! After hiking, your tour concludes with transport back to your hotel, leaving you the rest of the afternoon to enjoy at your leisure.