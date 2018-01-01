Welcome to South Georgia
Lady Musgrave Snorkeling, Boating, Walking Tour from Bundaberg
Experience the Southern Great Barrier Reef on-board a luxury catamaran. Cruise from Bundaberg Port Marina, Burnett Heads to Lady Musgrave Island, enjoy morning tea and a reef presentation by our marine biologists as you make your way to the pristine Lady Musgrave Reef lagoon for snorkeling, glass bottom boat tour and guided island walk. Enjoy a gourmet buffet lunch using freshest local produce Bundaberg has to offer, which will be served on-board during the 4.5 hour stay in the lagoon. You will have access to the warm showers located on the duck board to use after your snorkel or dive. Introductory scuba diving is available on request with a fully qualified scuba diving instructor (payable direct). Scuba diving for certified divers is also available on request (payable direct) and also for the more adventurous divers, transfer to the outer wall and surrounding reefs (payable direct).On the trip home, enjoy an afternoon tea before arriving back to the marina.Your day trip includes premium quality snorkeling equipment (mask, snorkel and fins), glass bottom boat tour and guided Island walk. Morning tea, buffet lunch and afternoon tea.
Johnstone River Glass-Bottom Boat Wildlife Cruise from Innisfail
What better way to explore the famous World Heritage Listed Wet Tropics and Great Green Way than on board a well-appointed glass bottom boat travelling on the Johnstone River system. This locally owned and family operated business have generations of local knowledge and history about the Innisfail area' rivers, rainforest, flora and fauna. The leisurely cruise takes you on the calm waters of the Johnstone River which gives you a close up of the mangroves and abundant river life. The owners have an expert eye for spotting the local wild crocodiles either swimming in the river or sunning themselves on the sandbanks Either way it' a spectacular sight! Other special sights can include turtles, snakes and other animals unique to the wet tropics who call the river banks home.Small groups tours make sure each cruise is personal and memorable. Whether it' for a fun family day out or a special celebration, cruises can be tailored to fit the needs of nearly any family or group. Added activities include crabbing for the Queensland mud crab. This unique cruising experience on the tranquil waters of the Johnstone River awaits you.Â Come and enjoy a fun and memorable tour only 60 Minute Drive From CairnsFor the best chance to spot a Wild Salt Crocodile in their natural habitat is on a low tide and in the morning. Feel free to contact us to find out the best time for spotting Crocodiles. CHECK OUT OUR NEW COMPLETELY UNIQUE EXPECIENCE!! A perfect way to end your day. Come on board our 5:30pm tourand enjoy the breathtaking scenery our beautiful Johnstone River has to offerupon nightfall. This 2.5-hour sunset cruise provides opportunities for ourcustomers to take part in spotting wild salt water crocodiles and other nocturnalwildlife that live beneath and along the banks of the Johnstone River. Nighttime is prime time for crocodiles to begin hunting, so this tour is not to bemissed for those interested in seeing and listening to how crocodiles hunt intheir natural habitat. Experiencing wild caught mud crabs and guided walks along asecluded beach is also on the agenda. During our boat cruise, our tour guideswill check crab pots in the hope of seeing wild caught mud crabs, together withexplaining their general features and their habitat. These mud crab's claws arevery powerful and customers can see just how powerful their claws are through alive demonstration. Take a walk along a secluded beach located in a worldheritage area comprising of the wet tropics and cassowary habitat. Our guidestake you for a guided walk along the beach, with a chance of spottingcassowaries and other wild bird species. *Additional cost for food platters*
45-Minute Torres Strait Island Helicopter Tour from Horn Island
Take off from Horn Island and experience this wild river run experience where you will have the chance to fly over and view the Jacky Jacky estuarine system from the air. From there follow the coast over sandy coves and take in some of the beautiful sights that the Torres Straits has to offer on this memorable experience. This 45-minute flight will follow the coast north and through Somerset Passage and the historic Somerset before continuing over white sandy coves for a unique perspective of the tip and Torres Straits. This amazing experience is one you will never forget.
Torres Straits Islands Helicopter Tour from Horn Island Including Thursday Island and Prince of Wales Island
Come on an amazing journey over the Torres Straits. You will begin by taking off from Horn Island and make your way out over the many reefs and islands that make up this stunning region. You will make your way over the Torres Strait flying over Thursday, Hammond, Goodes and Prince of Wales islands experiencing all the stunning views they have to offer from the air. There is no better way to be experience and full appreciate this amazing region giving you a whole new dimension to your Cape York experience. Make sure to bring your camera to capture every moment.
75-Minute Best of Torres Strait Islands Helicopter Tour from Horn Island
Come and experience everything that the Torres Straits has to offer. This is an ultimate experience, not just exploring the Torres Straits, but also flying over ‘The Tip’ for one unforgettable trip, and something else to cross off the bucket list. Fly past Thursday Island with its historic fort, Goods Island which is located between Hammond and Friday Island, it has a couple of World War II relics and shipwrecks around the island, then make your way back to Horn Island flying over Friday Island and Prince of Wales which is the largest island in the inner Torres Straits. Don’t forget the camera to capture all those unforgettable moments.
Torres Straits Western Coastline Helicopter Tour from Horn Island
Take time out to soak up the breath-taking scenery of the Western coastline. Begin by taking off from Horn Island and fly over to Crab Island where you will soon learn how it got its name when you fly over it. While you’re flying make sure you keep an eye out for crocodiles, sharks, dugong and turtles (if you're lucky) and make sure you have your camera ready to capture that awesome shot of these magnificent creatures from the air. There is also a chance to explore some of the many other islands and reefs that make up the Torres Straits, this experience will offer you an exceptional perspective of this diverse region.