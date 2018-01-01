Johnstone River Glass-Bottom Boat Wildlife Cruise from Innisfail

What better way to explore the famous World Heritage Listed Wet Tropics and Great Green Way than on board a well-appointed glass bottom boat travelling on the Johnstone River system. This locally owned and family operated business have generations of local knowledge and history about the Innisfail area' rivers, rainforest, flora and fauna. The leisurely cruise takes you on the calm waters of the Johnstone River which gives you a close up of the mangroves and abundant river life. The owners have an expert eye for spotting the local wild crocodiles either swimming in the river or sunning themselves on the sandbanks Either way it' a spectacular sight! Other special sights can include turtles, snakes and other animals unique to the wet tropics who call the river banks home.Small groups tours make sure each cruise is personal and memorable. Whether it' for a fun family day out or a special celebration, cruises can be tailored to fit the needs of nearly any family or group. Added activities include crabbing for the Queensland mud crab. This unique cruising experience on the tranquil waters of the Johnstone River awaits you.Â Come and enjoy a fun and memorable tour only 60 Minute Drive From CairnsFor the best chance to spot a Wild Salt Crocodile in their natural habitat is on a low tide and in the morning. Feel free to contact us to find out the best time for spotting Crocodiles. CHECK OUT OUR NEW COMPLETELY UNIQUE EXPECIENCE!! A perfect way to end your day. Come on board our 5:30pm tourand enjoy the breathtaking scenery our beautiful Johnstone River has to offerupon nightfall. This 2.5-hour sunset cruise provides opportunities for ourcustomers to take part in spotting wild salt water crocodiles and other nocturnalwildlife that live beneath and along the banks of the Johnstone River. Nighttime is prime time for crocodiles to begin hunting, so this tour is not to bemissed for those interested in seeing and listening to how crocodiles hunt intheir natural habitat. Experiencing wild caught mud crabs and guided walks along asecluded beach is also on the agenda. During our boat cruise, our tour guideswill check crab pots in the hope of seeing wild caught mud crabs, together withexplaining their general features and their habitat. These mud crab's claws arevery powerful and customers can see just how powerful their claws are through alive demonstration. Take a walk along a secluded beach located in a worldheritage area comprising of the wet tropics and cassowary habitat. Our guidestake you for a guided walk along the beach, with a chance of spottingcassowaries and other wild bird species. *Additional cost for food platters*