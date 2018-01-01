Welcome to Bluegrass Country
Thoroughbred Horse Farm Tour in Kentucky
This 3-hour tour generally includes a walking tour of the ivy-covered grounds of historic Keeneland Race Course, home to the planet’s most expensive horse auctions. Take a peek into the thoroughbred horse lifestyle as you go behind the scenes to explore a thoroughbred farm and visit up close and personal with their famous horses. Take a drive by the famous Calumet Farm where you'll see and hear the history of the farm; home of a breeding and racing dynasty that dominated the sport of kings during the 1940’s, 1950’s and beyond. See where scenes from the major motion pictures Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Dreamer were filmed and then visit the grave site of a very famous race horse.Please note: during race meets in April and October, 12:30pm tours will visit an alternate venue in place of Keeneland.
Lexington Kentucky Horse Farm Half-Day Tour
Our Horse Farm Tour gives its guests a close-up look at the world's premier Thoroughbred horse farms. You can expect to spend approximately 3- hours with your tour guide visiting horse farms, Historic Keeneland Race Course and other attractions in the area. Every tour includes a drive by Calumet, two farms including a walk through one of the region's modern barns, plus a tour of Keeneland Race Course. Tours depart from several area hotels. We offer a complete and comfortable tour with knowledgeable guides. We strive to make your visit to the Horse Capital of the World a part of the great Thoroughbred tradition. We want to leave a lasting impression of this experience by taking you inside the plank fences and down the shady lanes of Central Kentucky. You will see horses after their racing careers are over, in-foal broodmares, weanlings, yearlings and depending upon the time of year, newborn foals. Our tour is unique in that we offer a glimpse into the daily procedures of working farms. You will have an opportunity to walk through the modern barns and you don't even have to clean a stall! Make sure you bring you camera as there will be plenty of photo opportunities.
Behind the Scenes Thoroughbred Tour
Each tour starts at our main office which is located at the corner of Paris Pike and Johnston Road. Check in at the front desk and our tour guide will bring our mini bus around to pick you up. At 9:00am the bus departs from the main office. The first barns you come to are the two largest and original barns on the property and can house up to 300 horses each. This is where you will likely see the horsemen hot-walking, grooming or bathing their horse. It's all part of the daily activity. You will then pass two training tracks and then get off of the bus to stand rail-side watching morning workouts. It is likely an outrider or exercise rider will approach the group so if you've ever wanted to ask them a question, this is your chance! The group spends 20 to 30 minutes rail-side before getting back on the bus to travel to the backside. While on the backside you will see our training gate where horses learn to break from the gate, paddocks where horses spend their afternoons, hay and feed stores and more barns. As often as we can we will walk through Barn 28 and talk with trainer Mike Cameron if he is available. We spend about 30 minutes in the barn talking about the horses we see, how they are identified, what factors make central Kentucky the Horse Capital of the World and a myriad of other racing-related topics. He may even choose to pull a horse out of its stall! There is nothing quite like standing next to a 1,000-pound horse. So if you've ever wanted to have a Q & A session with a horse trainer, this will be your favorite part of the tour. Depending on the time of year, size of the tour group and amount of time left, the next stop may be a short walk through a gate to our neighbor, Mill Iron Farm. They have a swimming pool for horses! Trainers will sometimes choose to send their horses to Mill Iron for a quick swim rather than taking them to the track. As you head back to the main office, notice the plank wood fences that are all around you. Nowhere in the world will you see as much of this iconic fencing as you will in Central Kentucky.
Bourbon Trail to Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace, and More
Starting off at a central location in Lexington at 8:30 am, you will join your small-group up in a fresh customized shuttle bus. Then you will head to a locally owned breakfast shop called North Lime Coffee and Donuts. This shop is famous among the locals and will give you that home town feel. You will then head off to the first distillery of the day, Wild Turkey. Here you will go on a private "Exclusive" tour of the grounds. You will then head to Wallace Station, a locally owned deli created by famed Kentucky Chef Ouita Michel for an incredible lunch. After lunch, Woodford Reserve awaits just down the road in Versailles for your next stop. You will see the unique grounds of the famed distillery before sitting down for a unique tasting of their products. The last stop of the day will be at Buffalo Trace. Here, you will explore the rick-houses that store many amazing bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle. Your expert guide/driver will provide commentary throughout the day to enhance your experience and upon returning, will recap your day and answer any questions you may have. The day ends back at the same location where your adventure started.Distilleries can be changed at the discretion of Bottled In Bond Tours. Switching distilleries will never happen unless absolutely necessary due to circumstances.
Bluegrass Horse Farm Tour
Departing from Embassy Suites Lexington located at 1801 Newtown Pike in Lexington Kentucky. Board our air-conditioned bus and we will set off on our 2.5 – 3 hour horse farm adventure, while taking in the sights this region has to offer. This tour features approximately area 3 attractions such as Katierich Farms, Hill ‘n Dale, and a lot more private farms or visit a horse hospital. Shaun the best tour guide hands down will show you an amazing experience. At these amazing locations we will be involved with activities such as feeding horses peppermints and seeing the babies such as the nicest American Pharoah foals. Many of the farms we visit have been operated by families for generations and are typically closed to the public. We've developed relationships with these farms and can provide you with a peek at the inner workings of some of the most famous names in the horse breeding industry.
Bourbon Trail Tour to Jim Beam, Heaven Hill and Barton
Starting off at a central location in Lexington at 8:30 am, your small-group will be picked up in a fresh customized shuttle bus. Then you will head to a locally owned breakfast shop called North Lime Coffee and Donuts. This shop is famous among the locals and will give you that hometown feel as breakfast is provided to start the day. You will then jet off to the first distillery of the day, Jim Beam. Here you will walk the grounds of Kentucky's largest distillery. Finishing up at Fred's Smokehouse on site for a very tasty BBQ lunch. Heaven Hill awaits you just down the road in Bardstown for the next adventure. See the great history of this family owned operation as you walk through the rickhouses that hold over 20,000 barrels each! The last stop of the day will be at Barton 1792, which is the sister distillery of Buffalo Trace. Here, you will explore Warehouse 32, a completely unique tasting experience that shows off the biggest single warehouse in Kentucky! Your expert guide/driver will provide commentary throughout the day to enhance your experience and on our way back, will recap your day and answer any questions you may have. The day ends back at the same location where you started your adventure, around 4:30pm.