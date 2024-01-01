Weslaco Museum

Rio Grande Valley

LoginSave

Informational displays and authentic artifacts help bring to life the long history of Weslaco and the Rio Grande Valley from the Native American and Spanish periods through to the founding of the city and the modern day, with the black-and-white photos a particular delight. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge

    Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge

    10.42 MILES

    A self-proclaimed birder’s paradise, this 2088-acre refuge is one of the valley’s most beautiful spots. Lakes, wetlands and subtropical thorny forest…

  • La Sal del Rey Reserve

    La Sal del Rey Reserve

    25.77 MILES

    The 530-acre La Sal del Rey (Salt of the King) derives its name from a colonial Spanish law that awarded 20% of all harvest to the Crown. At this…

  • Resaca de la Palma State Park

    Resaca de la Palma State Park

    28.24 MILES

    Part of the World Birding Center, this new 1200-acre park surrounds 4 miles of resaca (oxbow lakes), which are ideal for birds and their spotters. Trails…

  • La Lomita Chapel

    La Lomita Chapel

    21.12 MILES

    While the current structure is believed to date back to 1920, chapels have stood on this lomita (hilltop) since at least 1899, when the area was made the…

  • Arroyo Colorado

    Arroyo Colorado

    20.35 MILES

    Merging two separately owned tracts of conservation land into a single 95-acre expanse, this reserve surrounding the namesake arroyo is part of the World…

  • Museum of South Texas History

    Museum of South Texas History

    14.6 MILES

    The Museum of South Texas History covers transborder history with interactive multimedia exhibits that take visitors through frontier ranch houses and on…

  • Frontera Audubon

    Frontera Audubon

    0.59 MILES

    Despite the fact that it's only 15 acres and surrounded by the city, wandering the mile or so of nature trails through this well-conceived nature center…

  • Quinta Mazatlan

    Quinta Mazatlan

    14.95 MILES

    This 1930s Spanish Revival adobe hacienda is one of McAllen's best-preserved historic buildings. It also happens to be part of the World Birding Center,…

View more attractions

Nearby Rio Grande Valley attractions

1. Villa de Cortez

0.17 MILES

Opened on New Year's Eve in 1928 as the Cortez Hotel, this four-story beauty was the first of what would becomes many Spanish Mediterranean–themed…

2. Frontera Audubon

0.59 MILES

Despite the fact that it's only 15 acres and surrounded by the city, wandering the mile or so of nature trails through this well-conceived nature center…

3. Estero Llano Grande State Park

2.93 MILES

The geographic center of the World Birding Center properties in Texas, the 230 acres of reserve here are mostly wetlands and contain over 5 miles of…

4. Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge

10.42 MILES

A self-proclaimed birder’s paradise, this 2088-acre refuge is one of the valley’s most beautiful spots. Lakes, wetlands and subtropical thorny forest…

5. Museum of South Texas History

14.6 MILES

The Museum of South Texas History covers transborder history with interactive multimedia exhibits that take visitors through frontier ranch houses and on…

6. Quinta Mazatlan

14.95 MILES

This 1930s Spanish Revival adobe hacienda is one of McAllen's best-preserved historic buildings. It also happens to be part of the World Birding Center,…

7. Arroyo Colorado

20.35 MILES

Merging two separately owned tracts of conservation land into a single 95-acre expanse, this reserve surrounding the namesake arroyo is part of the World…

8. Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum

20.52 MILES

Return to the days of Six-Shooter Junction at this modern facility, which combines several museums in one. An 1870s stagecoach inn recalls the hot, dusty…