Informational displays and authentic artifacts help bring to life the long history of Weslaco and the Rio Grande Valley from the Native American and Spanish periods through to the founding of the city and the modern day, with the black-and-white photos a particular delight. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month.
Weslaco Museum
Rio Grande Valley
