Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge

A self-proclaimed birder’s paradise, this 2088-acre refuge is one of the valley’s most beautiful spots. Lakes, wetlands and subtropical thorny forest combine for a peaceful setting where the only noises come from birds. The refuge is the seasonal home to almost 400 bird species, and hundreds of butterfly species have been spotted here as well. Handouts at the visitor center include an 11-page guide of likely local species, and that doesn't even include the nonavian wildlife native to the area.

Trams depart from the visitor center several times a day to make a tour of the refuge, but to really experience the tranquility of the place it's better to take off on foot through the 12 miles of trails. Short, looping wooden boardwalks are a breeze for the time-challenged; Spanish moss-draped ash, cedar and elm trees shade the lovely trail, which leads to Willow Lakes. Don't miss the rope bridge to an observation tower. Note that bugs here can make vultures seem tame. The refuge is run by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, so annual NWR passes are valid for admission.