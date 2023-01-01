La Lomita Chapel

While the current structure is believed to date back to 1920, chapels have stood on this lomita (hilltop) since at least 1899, when the area was made the headquarters of a mission of the Order of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. The town Mission, 5 miles to the north, is named for this historic religious settlement. Look for the ruins of a larger church facade to the northeast.

At the junction of Spur 115 and FM 1016, turn west onto FM 1016 and follow it to FM 494, off which La Lomita is to the south.