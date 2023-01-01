Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum

Return to the days of Six-Shooter Junction at this modern facility, which combines several museums in one. An 1870s stagecoach inn recalls the hot, dusty conditions of the old trail, where the only friend you were likely to make at the end of a long day was a bedbug. A reconstructed hospital shows where they'd put you back together after the journey. The region’s colorful and violent past is extensively documented. Guided tours are available (adult/child $2/1).