From May 12 to 13, 1865, this remote stretch of marshy prairie was the scene of the final land battle of the US Civil War, more than a month after the official Confederate surrender. Few signs of the battle remain today, but a looping radio broadcast on 1610 AM provides color and context to the encounter.

A National Historic Landmark, look for the marker 12 miles east of Brownsville on TX 4. It's a few hundred yards past the turnoff for Palmito Hill Rd.