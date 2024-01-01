This small working lab is open for self-guided tours of its small fish tanks and various wall displays. If you can get past its meager utilitarian charms, you'll find lots of information about local marine life. Entrance is free, but you will have to pay the Isla Blanca entry fee to access the facility.
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Coastal Studies Laboratory
Gulf Coast & South Texas
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
12.65 MILES
This 70-sq-mile federal preserve, northwest of Port Isabel, has recorded more bird species sightings (400 and counting) than any other national wildlife…
4.28 MILES
No, you can't handle the sea turtles. But you can see rescued turtles and learn firsthand about the slow regrowth of critically endangered Kemp's ridley…
22.18 MILES
The only palm tree native to Texas grows at this 557-acre sanctuary, operated by a foundation for the National Audubon Society. It sits in a bend of the…
Palo Alto Battlefield National Historic Site
20.42 MILES
On May 8, 1846, General Zachary Taylor and his troops defeated a larger Mexican army on this site in the first major battle of the Mexican-American War…
23.99 MILES
This former US army outpost, dating from 1846, is named for Jacob Brown, who died here that year fighting the Mexicans. Flooding forced an 1868 relocation…
South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary
4.36 MILES
This 50-acre nature preserve features boardwalks through the dunes, bird blinds, spotting towers and more besides. Look for butterflies, egrets,…
5.44 MILES
Hugging the border just above where the Rio Grande empties into the gulf, Boca Chica is a rarely visited 10,680-acre wilderness very literally at the end…
26.2 MILES
Part of the World Birding Center, this new 1200-acre park surrounds 4 miles of resaca (oxbow lakes), which are ideal for birds and their spotters. Trails…
Nearby Gulf Coast & South Texas attractions
0.24 MILES
Just south of the causeway, this county park is the most popular beach on SPI thanks to various concessions and facilities.
2. Port Isabel Historical Museum
3.03 MILES
Built (in 1899) sturdily of bricks to resist storms, the home of the history museum served at various times as the town’s railroad station, post office…
3.05 MILES
The Port Isabel Lighthouse was built (of brick) in 1852, and remained in use until 1905. A climb up its 70 somewhat-precarious steps yields great views of…
4. Treasures of the Gulf Museum
3.06 MILES
Sunken treasure! That's the focus of this fun museum, which displays artifacts from three Spanish galleons that went down nearby in 1554. It does a good…
4.56 MILES
Across from (SPI) Convention Center, this pleasant beach park is surrounded by condo and hotel developments. It has a shaded picnic building with views…
