University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Coastal Studies Laboratory

Gulf Coast & South Texas

This small working lab is open for self-guided tours of its small fish tanks and various wall displays. If you can get past its meager utilitarian charms, you'll find lots of information about local marine life. Entrance is free, but you will have to pay the Isla Blanca entry fee to access the facility.

  • Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge

    Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge

    12.65 MILES

    This 70-sq-mile federal preserve, northwest of Port Isabel, has recorded more bird species sightings (400 and counting) than any other national wildlife…

  • Sea Turtle, Inc

    Sea Turtle, Inc

    4.28 MILES

    No, you can't handle the sea turtles. But you can see rescued turtles and learn firsthand about the slow regrowth of critically endangered Kemp's ridley…

  • Sabal Palm Sanctuary

    Sabal Palm Sanctuary

    22.18 MILES

    The only palm tree native to Texas grows at this 557-acre sanctuary, operated by a foundation for the National Audubon Society. It sits in a bend of the…

  • Fort Brown

    Fort Brown

    23.99 MILES

    This former US army outpost, dating from 1846, is named for Jacob Brown, who died here that year fighting the Mexicans. Flooding forced an 1868 relocation…

  • Boca Chica Beach

    Boca Chica Beach

    5.44 MILES

    Hugging the border just above where the Rio Grande empties into the gulf, Boca Chica is a rarely visited 10,680-acre wilderness very literally at the end…

  • Resaca de la Palma State Park

    Resaca de la Palma State Park

    26.2 MILES

    Part of the World Birding Center, this new 1200-acre park surrounds 4 miles of resaca (oxbow lakes), which are ideal for birds and their spotters. Trails…

1. Isla Blanca County Park

0.24 MILES

Just south of the causeway, this county park is the most popular beach on SPI thanks to various concessions and facilities.

2. Port Isabel Historical Museum

3.03 MILES

Built (in 1899) sturdily of bricks to resist storms, the home of the history museum served at various times as the town’s railroad station, post office…

3. Port Isabel Lighthouse

3.05 MILES

The Port Isabel Lighthouse was built (of brick) in 1852, and remained in use until 1905. A climb up its 70 somewhat-precarious steps yields great views of…

4. Treasures of the Gulf Museum

3.06 MILES

Sunken treasure! That's the focus of this fun museum, which displays artifacts from three Spanish galleons that went down nearby in 1554. It does a good…

7. Andy Bowie County Park

4.56 MILES

Across from (SPI) Convention Center, this pleasant beach park is surrounded by condo and hotel developments. It has a shaded picnic building with views…

