Across from (SPI) Convention Center, this pleasant beach park is surrounded by condo and hotel developments. It has a shaded picnic building with views and real toilets and is 5.5 miles north of Isla Blanca. Beach Access 2 has all the facilities (and entrance fees), but continue to Beach Access 3 and 4 for undeveloped but free access.

Tent ($15) and RV ($30) sites are available in limited numbers.