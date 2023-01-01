No, you can't handle the sea turtles. But you can see rescued turtles and learn firsthand about the slow regrowth of critically endangered Kemp's ridley turtle populations. The center serves as a hospital for injured animals, runs public educational programs and releases young turtles once they're old enough to face the world on their own. On several summer mornings, hatchling releases take place at sunrise; check the website for the latest details.

The late Ila Loetscher started Sea Turtle, Inc in 1977 after sea turtles had almost vanished from the Texas coast. Now more than 50 Kemp’s ridley turtles nest annually on SPI, and her organization is thriving thanks to a dedicated cadre of volunteers and benefactors.