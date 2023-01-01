Resaca de la Palma State Park

Part of the World Birding Center, this new 1200-acre park surrounds 4 miles of resaca (oxbow lakes), which are ideal for birds and their spotters. Trails wander through this semitropical landscape making this a lovely – and bug-filled – stop, even if your interest in birds is flighty. Alternatively, trams leave hourly for a 2.75-mile loop trip through the reserve.

You can rent bikes ($5 to $12) and binoculars ($3). The park is 7 miles northwest of Brownsville and is easily reached via US 77/83 or US 281.