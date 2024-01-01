You can't miss the massive orange basketball that marks the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, a nifty look at the sport from the time when women were forced to play in full-length dresses. Interactive features include a half-time locker-room talk by legendary University of Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and a dribbling course to test your skills.
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Knoxville
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.78 MILES
In Appalachian parlance, a cove means a valley, but Cades Cove is far more than that. One of the most popular destinations in the Tennessee section of…
21.06 MILES
On April 15, 1912, the steamship Titanic sank on her maiden voyage after colliding with an iceberg. The ship's history and the stories of many of her…
26.33 MILES
To get bread on the table, early residents of Cades Cove first had to mill their grains and corn. Above all other staples, corn was the most important…
28.28 MILES
A 'chondola' whisks visitors from downtown Gatlinburg to this playground in the sky, where views of the Great Smokies are superb. Once atop Anakeesta…
Museum of East Tennessee History
0.38 MILES
This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism…
19.92 MILES
This small-batch distillery sources all its ingredients locally. Sample its moonshine, its tequila spin-off and the intriguing Yenoh, an all-honey mead…
25.9 MILES
Children enjoy splashing in the shallows of Abrams Creek at this woodsy picnic spot, where a number of tables are perched by the water. You'll find grills…
26.46 MILES
The picturesque Tipton homestead was built by Mexican War veteran ‘Colonel Hamp’ Tipton in the early 1870s. The grounds include a spacious two-floor cabin…
Nearby Knoxville attractions
1. Museum of East Tennessee History
0.38 MILES
This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism…
0.69 MILES
The city's visual centerpiece is the Sunsphere, a golden orb (disco ball!) atop a tower that's the main remnant of the 1982 World's Fair. You can take the…
0.8 MILES
If you're planning to explore the region, the landscape paintings of mountains, forests and streams are a lovely source of inspiration at this small…
4. Beck Cultural Exchange Center
0.99 MILES
This center preserves and shares the history of African Americans in Knoxville. Key exhibits highlight urban renewal in the city and trace the interesting…
5. McClung Museum of Natural History
1.18 MILES
On the campus of UT, this small natural-history museum is a good rainy-day distraction for families. You'll find dinosaur bones from Tennessee in the…
6. Green McAdoo Cultural Center
16.03 MILES
In front of this small museum an eye-catching statue portrays the 12 African American high-school students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956…
17.38 MILES
Sprawled across 65 acres dotted with cabins and livestock, this comprehensive museum spotlights the history and culture of the mountain communities in the…
8. American Museum of Science & Energy
19.45 MILES
During WWII the US military began the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program to develop the atomic bomb. Oak Ridge was one of the key research and…