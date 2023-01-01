Museum of East Tennessee History

This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism. It's well done and very informative. Surprising historical notes include the fact that many East Tennesseans were passionately opposed to the state's move to secede during the Civil War. There's also coverage of the uranium and plutonium research and development carried on in nearby Oak Ridge as part of the top-secret Manhattan Project during WWII.