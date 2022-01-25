© Visit Knoxville/Bruce McCamish

Knoxville

Dubbed a 'scruffy little city' by the Wall Street Journal before the 1982 World's Fair, Knoxville is strutting its stuff these days as an increasingly prominent and polished destination for outdoor, gastronomy and craft-beer enthusiasts. Knoxville is also home to the University of Tennessee and its rabid college-football fan base.

Knoxville is a handy base for visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Sugarlands Visitor Center is just 29 miles away, and Knoxville is a far more enticing spot to eat and drink than other cities near the park. For hikers and mountain bikers, the city's ever-expanding Urban Wilderness is becoming its own reason to visit.

Explore Knoxville

  • M

    Museum of East Tennessee History

    This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism…

  • American Museum of Science & Energy

    During WWII the US military began the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program to develop the atomic bomb. Oak Ridge was one of the key research and…

  • Museum of Appalachia

    Sprawled across 65 acres dotted with cabins and livestock, this comprehensive museum spotlights the history and culture of the mountain communities in the…

  • G

    Green McAdoo Cultural Center

    In front of this small museum an eye-catching statue portrays the 12 African American high-school students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956…

  • K

    Knoxville Museum of Art

    If you're planning to explore the region, the landscape paintings of mountains, forests and streams are a lovely source of inspiration at this small…

  • B

    Beck Cultural Exchange Center

    This center preserves and shares the history of African Americans in Knoxville. Key exhibits highlight urban renewal in the city and trace the interesting…

  • W

    Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

    You can't miss the massive orange basketball that marks the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, a nifty look at the sport from the time when women were…

  • S

    Sunsphere

    The city's visual centerpiece is the Sunsphere, a golden orb (disco ball!) atop a tower that's the main remnant of the 1982 World's Fair. You can take the…

  • M

    McClung Museum of Natural History

    On the campus of UT, this small natural-history museum is a good rainy-day distraction for families. You'll find dinosaur bones from Tennessee in the…

