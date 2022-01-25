This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism…
Knoxville
Dubbed a 'scruffy little city' by the Wall Street Journal before the 1982 World's Fair, Knoxville is strutting its stuff these days as an increasingly prominent and polished destination for outdoor, gastronomy and craft-beer enthusiasts. Knoxville is also home to the University of Tennessee and its rabid college-football fan base.
Knoxville is a handy base for visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Sugarlands Visitor Center is just 29 miles away, and Knoxville is a far more enticing spot to eat and drink than other cities near the park. For hikers and mountain bikers, the city's ever-expanding Urban Wilderness is becoming its own reason to visit.
Explore Knoxville
- MMuseum of East Tennessee History
This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism…
- American Museum of Science & Energy
During WWII the US military began the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program to develop the atomic bomb. Oak Ridge was one of the key research and…
- Museum of Appalachia
Sprawled across 65 acres dotted with cabins and livestock, this comprehensive museum spotlights the history and culture of the mountain communities in the…
- GGreen McAdoo Cultural Center
In front of this small museum an eye-catching statue portrays the 12 African American high-school students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956…
- KKnoxville Museum of Art
If you're planning to explore the region, the landscape paintings of mountains, forests and streams are a lovely source of inspiration at this small…
- BBeck Cultural Exchange Center
This center preserves and shares the history of African Americans in Knoxville. Key exhibits highlight urban renewal in the city and trace the interesting…
- WWomen's Basketball Hall of Fame
You can't miss the massive orange basketball that marks the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, a nifty look at the sport from the time when women were…
- SSunsphere
The city's visual centerpiece is the Sunsphere, a golden orb (disco ball!) atop a tower that's the main remnant of the 1982 World's Fair. You can take the…
- MMcClung Museum of Natural History
On the campus of UT, this small natural-history museum is a good rainy-day distraction for families. You'll find dinosaur bones from Tennessee in the…
Latest Stories from Knoxville
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Knoxville.
See
Museum of East Tennessee History
This glossy museum spotlights key moments in the history of East Tennessee as well as regional cultural topics, from 'hillbilly' music to mountain tourism…
See
American Museum of Science & Energy
During WWII the US military began the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program to develop the atomic bomb. Oak Ridge was one of the key research and…
See
Museum of Appalachia
Sprawled across 65 acres dotted with cabins and livestock, this comprehensive museum spotlights the history and culture of the mountain communities in the…
See
Green McAdoo Cultural Center
In front of this small museum an eye-catching statue portrays the 12 African American high-school students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956…
See
Knoxville Museum of Art
If you're planning to explore the region, the landscape paintings of mountains, forests and streams are a lovely source of inspiration at this small…
See
Beck Cultural Exchange Center
This center preserves and shares the history of African Americans in Knoxville. Key exhibits highlight urban renewal in the city and trace the interesting…
See
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
You can't miss the massive orange basketball that marks the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, a nifty look at the sport from the time when women were…
See
Sunsphere
The city's visual centerpiece is the Sunsphere, a golden orb (disco ball!) atop a tower that's the main remnant of the 1982 World's Fair. You can take the…
See
McClung Museum of Natural History
On the campus of UT, this small natural-history museum is a good rainy-day distraction for families. You'll find dinosaur bones from Tennessee in the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Knoxville
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.