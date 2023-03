Maricopa, a 1.2-mile uphill walk from Grand Canyon Village along the Rim Trail, makes a lovely sunrise spot. Just east of here are the remains of the once prolific inner-canyon Orphan Mine. During its 13 years of uranium mining, beginning with the 1951 discovery of the Cold War jewel, Orphan Mine produced 4.3 million pounds of uranium from one of the country's richest veins.