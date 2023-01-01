Spectacular Hopi Point juts further into the canyon than any other South Rim overlook, offering magnificent east–west views, making it an excellent choice for dawn and dusk. During the summer peak, however, there can be more than 1000 people waiting for shuttle pick-up after sunset; consider wandering 0.3 miles east along the dirt Rim Trail to Powell Point, which also offers spectacular sunsets and is often less crowded.

This is one of two overlooks on Hermit Rd that has toilets; the second is 5.8 miles west at Hermits Rest.