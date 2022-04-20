In the epicenter of downtown Greenville, this stunning 32-acre oasis is a joy to wander. Be sure to cross the park's Liberty Bridge, a modern wonder…
Greenville
In the foothills of the Blue Mountains, Greenville is home to one of the most photogenic downtowns in the South. The Reedy River twists through the city center, and its dramatic falls tumble beneath the sleek Liberty Bridge at Falls Park. Downtown Main St rolls past a lively array of colorful facades beckoning visitors into indie shops, good restaurants and craft-beer pubs.
The city's newfound splendor has been splashed across prominent magazine and newspaper travel sections with such regularity that its curious marketing campaign, 'Yeah, that Greenville,' has seemingly become irrelevant. Meanwhile, the swift population growth – which earned the city the controversial nickname G-Vegas – has condos flying up all over town.
The development has stretched into the village of West Greenville, which is seeing a revival thanks to an influx of art galleries, restaurants and boutiques.
Explore Greenville
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Greenville.
