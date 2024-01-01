Botanical Garden

Interspersed with art installations, these small gardens at Museum Hill are currently made up of two sections: the landscaped area, where you'll find some unusual varieties of Southwestern plants, and the newer child-friendly Manos y Ojos area, with exhibits on cuisine, fibers, healing and the like. A 3.2-acre pinon-juniper woodland area was scheduled to open in 2019.
