Human Rights Campaign Action Center

Harvey Milk’s former camera storefront was featured in the Academy Award–winning movie Milk, and now it's home to the civil rights advocacy group championing for marriage equality and transgender identity rights. A rainbow mural quotes Milk: 'If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door.' Activists scan the bulletin board and sign petitions, while shoppers score stylish HRC designer tees, with proceeds supporting LGBTQ+ civil-rights initiatives.