Harvey Milk & Jane Warner Plazas

Somewhere over the rainbow is Harvey Milk Plaza, where a huge rainbow flag flaps. Rainbow-lit escalators lead toward Castro Muni station and a display honoring Milk's legacy of gay civic pride and political clout. Across Castro at the F-train terminus is Jane Warner Plaza, named for the pioneering lesbian officer who patrolled the Castro for 20 years. Rainbow-themed seating and bizarre public art make for prime people-watching – including glimpses of Castro nudists, legally obliged to cover up with strategically placed socks.