America's first gay-history museum showcases a century of San Francisco LGBTQ+ ephemera – Harvey Milk's campaign literature, matchbooks from long-gone bathhouses, photographs of early marches – alongside insightful installations highlighting queer culture milestones and struggles for acceptance throughout history. Multimedia stories put civil rights efforts into personal perspective, and provide community introductions for queer folk and allies alike. The shop sells reproductions of '80s pink triangle tees,'70s pride pins, and Harvey Milk fridge magnets citing his words: 'You gotta give 'em hope.' Indeed.