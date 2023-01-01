This brick-paved triangle with an often-dry fountain awkwardly commemorates the signing of the UN charter in San Francisco. Most days, UN Plaza offers clear views of City Hall, skateboarders attempting fountain flips, Scientologists drumming up converts and the odd drug deal in progress. On the upside, the wonderful Heart of the City Farmers Market brings fresh food to the Tenderloin, and community celebrations like Pride and Tet (Vietnamese lunar new year) bring vibrant local color to otherwise grim UN Plaza.