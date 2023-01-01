Market St's traffic-stopping 1937 Mayan deco landmark was built to accommodate 300 wholesale furniture-design showrooms – but, a decade ago, fewer than 30 remained. The city offered tax breaks to Twitter to move here from its South Park headquarters and, after a $1.2-million LEED-certified green makeover including a rooftop farm, Twitter nested here. Only employees can access Twitter's free video arcade and Birdfeeder cafeteria, but the ground-floor public space, The Market, offers 22,000 sq ft of local gourmet fare.

The prices here could use up venture capital fast – but the Blue Bottle coffee kiosk, multi-culti food stalls and central wine bar are hits with techie lunch crowds. Tweeting about your meal seems uniquely appropriate here, but consider what the emergency sign upstairs says: 'In case of fire: exit building before tweeting about it.'