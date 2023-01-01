Get back to your creative roots at this arts nonprofit, which hosts curated shows on themes ranging from garden art to calligraphy made with human-hair brushes. Root Division keeps the inspiration coming, offering artists subsidized studio space in exchange for providing community art classes ranging from felt sculpture to electronic art – see the schedule for upcoming workshops for youth and adults. Don't miss events like the annual Misfit Maker Factory, where artists create works for sale.
Root Division
Downtown, Civic Center & SoMa
