The groundbreaking green design of this government-office building by 2005 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Thom Mayne means major savings in energy – and taxpayer dollars. Open layouts eliminate internal political battles over corner offices, and provide direct sunlight, natural ventilation and views for 90% of workstations. Critics call it a fortress and employees call it chilly, but the building adds green distinction to the otherwise bland industrial skyline of SoMa warehouses.