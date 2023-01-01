The world's first legally recognized transgender district was created to commemorate historical sites and preserve existing non-profits, businesses and nightlife venues to help the community remain vibrant. Boundaries include Market St between Taylor St and Jones St, to the south side of Ellis St between Mason St and Taylor St, and the north side of Ellis St between Taylor St and Jones St, as well as the 6th St corridor between Market St and Howard St.
Compton’s Transgender Cultural District
Downtown, Civic Center & SoMa
Share