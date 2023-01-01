Glide Memorial United Methodist Church

When the rainbow-robed Glide gospel choir enters singing their hearts out, the 2000-plus congregation erupts in cheers, hugs and dance moves. Raucous Sunday Glide celebrations capture San Francisco at its most welcoming and uplifting, embracing the rainbow spectrum of culture, gender, orientation, ability and socioeconomics. After the celebration ends, the congregation keeps the inspiration coming, serving 2000 meals a day and connecting homeless individuals and families with shelter and emotional support. Yes, Glide welcomes volunteers.