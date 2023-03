The social center of hip, walkable, tree-lined Octavia Blvd is this pocket park, featuring Burning Man–inspired temporary sculpture installations, picnic tables, and a playground. At the eastern end is the PROXY project, a car-parking lot that's become a people lot with the inspired addition of shipping containers to serve as eating, drinking, and shopping venues. Spring through fall, PROXY shows free Friday-night movies on an outdoor screen; see the website for showtimes.