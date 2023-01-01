Haight Street Art Center

Jeremy Fish's bronze bunny-skull sculpture hints at the weird wonders inside this nonprofit dedicated to works on paper and San Francisco's signature art form: screen-printed posters. Glimpse rock-concert posters currently in progress at the on-site screen-printing studio, plus jaw-dropping gallery shows – recently featuring Ralph Steadman's original illustrations for Hunter S Thompson's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Gracing the stairwell is a hidden SF treasure: Ruben Kaddish's 1937 WPA fresco Dissertation on Alchemy, surely the trippiest mural ever commissioned by the US government.