The buttercup-yellow colonial Lake Yellowstone Hotel, dating from 1891, is the park’s oldest building and certainly its most elegant. Robert Reamer (who also designed the Old Faithful Inn) rebuilt the hotel in 1903, adding Ionic columns, a fireplace and false balconies. Swank and expansive, this Southern-style mansion is the perfect setting for pre-dinner drinks.

There are also lovely sunset strolls in front of the hotel, including a trail that goes all the way to Fishing Bridge. Summer hotel tours start at 5:45pm (earlier at the end of summer).