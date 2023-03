The displays of stuffed birds and wildlife inside this small center are less interesting than the historic 1931 building itself: built as an information station for the first automobile tourists, it's a fine example of 'wilderness architecture' by noted park architect Herbert Maier.

The 3D relief map of geothermal features below Yellowstone Lake deserves a quick once-over, as does the candelabra of animal skulls. Steps behind the center lead to a scenic section of lakeshore.