LeHardy's Rapids

These rapids are named after topographer Paul LeHardy, whose raft overturned here, spilling guns, provisions and bedding but sparing his life. Rock uplift created this step-like cascade, which formally marks the end of Yellowstone Lake. Cutthroat trout are plentiful in late springtime, where they can be seen resting in the pools before hurling themselves up the rapids to spawning grounds near Fishing Bridge.

Just north of here are three picnic areas, of which the Nez Percé Ford picnic site, with riverside tables, is the nicest.