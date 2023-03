This visitor center offers an in-depth exhibit on fire, particularly the blazes of 1988 that burned one-third of the park and indicated fire's important role in forest health. An hourly 20-minute video entitled Ten Years After the Fire is interesting, if now a bit dated.

Rangers give wildlife talks in the morning and afternoon, and there's a junior ranger presentation at 11:30am. Early-evening presentations at the amphitheater at 7pm are geared toward families; the 9:30pm version is for adults.