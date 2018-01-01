Welcome to Vail
Factor in Vail’s gourmet offerings, well-coiffed clientele and pretty young powder-fueled staff and you have an adrenaline-addled yuppie utopia. Indeed, stress does not cling to the bones for long here…until you get the bill. And even then you’ll have had such a remarkable time skiing, hiking, biking and horseback riding that the memories will last far longer than the icy splash of buyer remorse. Just remember going in that this is North America’s most expensive ski resort.
Vail Guided Flyfishing Tour
Departing from either Vail or Minturn, Colorado, this tour is the perfect opportunity to experience the beautiful Colorado scenery and your flyfishing guides are top notch professionals. Wade fishing, as opposed to float fishing, allows more hands-on instruction from your guide, since he or she doesn’t have to row a boat simultaneously. Your guides fish (primarily but not exclusively) the Blue River, Colorado River, Eagle River and Gore Creek and have exclusive access to the best 4-mile stretch of river in the Vail Valley. Your target species on this trip will be Rainbows, Browns, Cutthroat and Brook Trout!
Vail Fly Fishing Float Trip
For anglers with beginner to advanced fly fishing abilities; float trips are an amazing way to see lots of fantastic scenery and learn new fishing tactics. Float fishing takes place on the larger rivers of the area in a high desert or sub alpine setting. Float trips also offer the ability to fish stretches of water otherwise inaccessible to wade fishing. All Minturn Anglers boats are comfortable and well outfitted with fishing braces, seats and even tables and chairs for shore breaks and meals.How We Fish…Side Drifting: Side drifting nymphs under an indicator is the most productive way to catch fish on any given day. We generally don’t get out of the boat, but instead fish ledges, drops and deep water where both good number and size of fish hold. You will learn how to read featureless water and find fish in spots many would never fish.Streamers: When conditions allow for it, or when you decide you have caught enough fish on nymphs, we are always happy to show you how to chuck some meat. In spots with good bank structure we will cast towards the edges. More often than not though, we fish sink tips and swing flies deep through the middle of runs. You will learn how to effectively fish streamers on sunny days.
Vail and Beaver Creek Premium Ski Rental Including Delivery
Experience a new concept for your ski vacation by knocking down the walls of your traditional ski shop and in it's place, delivering the best equipment and service right to your door as you sit back and relax. Servicing a total of 36 resorts, the are regarded as the industry leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery service and have won rave reviews for their unparalleled customer service, personalized attention, and quality of equipment.You can expect: Free Delivery & Custom Fitting Opens Early & Closes Late Top of the Line Equipment Slope-side Assistance Available Easy Return Process You choose the time, you choose the place and your rentals will arrive on time to custom fit your equipment in the comfort of your lodging. The service revolves entirely around your needs during your time Vail and they offer deliveries anywhere between 7:30am to 10pm. In the rare event that there are any issues with your equipment, the staff is just a phone call away. Their professional rental technicians can meet you in no time and get you back on the slopes in a flash. When you are ready to return your equipment, just call and arrangements will be made for our ski concierge to swing over and collect all of your gear. Delivery service is only for those directly in the Vail and Beaver Creek area.
