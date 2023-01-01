Enos Mills Cabin Museum & Gallery

Naturalist Enos Mills (1870–1922) led the struggle to establish Rocky Mountain National Park. His infectious enthusiasm and passion for nature lived on with his daughter Enda Mills Kiley (who sadly passed away in 2009). Her father’s incredible history is documented in his tiny cabin, built in 1885. The Mills family maintains an interpretive nature trail leading from the parking lot to the cabin, where news clippings and photographs recount Enos Mills’ advocacy for the protection of the wild.

Reprints and vintage copies of many of Mills’ 16 books are available for sale at the cabin, in addition to an outstanding collection of his writings edited by Enda, Adventures of a Nature Guide (New Past Press; 1990).