MacGregor Ranch Museum

In 1872 Alexander and Clara MacGregor arrived in Estes Park and settled beside Black Canyon Creek near Lumpy Ridge. Their granddaughter Muriel MacGregor bequeathed the ranch as an educational trust upon her death. It’s a living museum featuring original living and working quarters; the ranch still raises Black Angus cattle. The main attraction is a cruise through the museum to check out the historic clothes, photographs and more.

The ranch is 1 mile north of Estes Park off Devils Gulch Rd. An NPS scenic and conservation easement helps fund the operation, and provides trail access to Lumpy Ridge.