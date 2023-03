The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya has an electrifying energy and is one of the most significant examples of Buddhist architecture in North America. It's really powerful coming here, and worth the extra miles to get down to the Shambhala Mountain Center Buddhist retreat, which supported the creation of the 108ft tall structure.

The stupa is located a short walk up from the center of Shambhala village, taking you over little bridges and past prayer flags to an arching meadow.