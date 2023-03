This 1879 home belonged to Franklin Avery, the city surveyor of Fort Collins. Avery’s foresight is evident in the tree-lined, wide boulevards that grace the city center. The Avery House is a stop along the self-guided historical walking tour available from the Fort Collins Convention & Visitors Bureau, with free guided tours that take you through the historic building.

It's truly one of the best introductions to local history you can find.