Fort Collins Museum of Art

Northern Colorado

This museum has rotating exhibits in a very cool old post office building. It's worth a stop, but is not a destination in and of itself.

  • Red Feather Lakes, Colorado - July 9, 2019 : A large golden Buddha inside the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The stupa was built in 1988 in the mountains of Colorado.; Shutterstock ID 1454934947; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1454934947

    Great Stupa of Dharmakaya

    27.66 MILES

    The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya has an electrifying energy and is one of the most significant examples of Buddhist architecture in North America. It's…

  • Swetsville Zoo

    Swetsville Zoo

    6.45 MILES

    Bill Swets, a former farmer, volunteer firefighter and insomniac, created a scrap-metal menagerie during his restless nights, a whimsical roadside…

  • Alley with old American elm trees - the Oval at Colorado State University campus in autumn colors.

    Colorado State University

    1.37 MILES

    A meander through the CSU campus' large quads and arboretum makes for a perfect afternoon stroll. Occasional arts, culture and music exhibits engage the…

  • A view from Arthur's Rock in Lory State Park.

    Lory State Park

    5.61 MILES

    Sitting next to Horsetooth Reservoir, Lory State Park has 26 miles of trails perfect for mountain biking, hiking and strolling. From the east side you can…

  • MacGregor Ranch Museum

    MacGregor Ranch Museum

    26.83 MILES

    In 1872 Alexander and Clara MacGregor arrived in Estes Park and settled beside Black Canyon Creek near Lumpy Ridge. Their granddaughter Muriel MacGregor…

  • Avery House Museum

    Avery House Museum

    0.29 MILES

    This 1879 home belonged to Franklin Avery, the city surveyor of Fort Collins. Avery’s foresight is evident in the tree-lined, wide boulevards that grace…

  • Estes Park Museum

    Estes Park Museum

    26.78 MILES

    This ambitious community museum has a commendable rotation of exhibits on local culture. It’s not only corny Ice Age mannequins either – you can also sit…

  • Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

    Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

    0.57 MILES

    The hands-on science exhibits focusing on electricity, physics and dinosaurs are designed for children, leaving adults some space to soak up the…

