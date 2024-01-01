Fort Collins Museum of Art

This museum has rotating exhibits in a very cool old post office building. It's worth a stop, but is not a destination in and of itself.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.66 MILES
The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya has an electrifying energy and is one of the most significant examples of Buddhist architecture in North America. It's…
6.45 MILES
Bill Swets, a former farmer, volunteer firefighter and insomniac, created a scrap-metal menagerie during his restless nights, a whimsical roadside…
1.37 MILES
A meander through the CSU campus' large quads and arboretum makes for a perfect afternoon stroll. Occasional arts, culture and music exhibits engage the…
5.61 MILES
Sitting next to Horsetooth Reservoir, Lory State Park has 26 miles of trails perfect for mountain biking, hiking and strolling. From the east side you can…
26.83 MILES
In 1872 Alexander and Clara MacGregor arrived in Estes Park and settled beside Black Canyon Creek near Lumpy Ridge. Their granddaughter Muriel MacGregor…
0.29 MILES
This 1879 home belonged to Franklin Avery, the city surveyor of Fort Collins. Avery’s foresight is evident in the tree-lined, wide boulevards that grace…
26.78 MILES
This ambitious community museum has a commendable rotation of exhibits on local culture. It’s not only corny Ice Age mannequins either – you can also sit…
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
0.57 MILES
The hands-on science exhibits focusing on electricity, physics and dinosaurs are designed for children, leaving adults some space to soak up the…
