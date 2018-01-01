Boulder Trails & Ales

Meet your guide at Peet's Coffee in the 29th Street Mall and depart for one of our favorite hiking trails in Boulder. The opportunities are endless and we will choose the right trail based on the group and local trail conditions. We will start our hike at the trail head and continue along the many mild looped trails or have the opportunity to test yourself on a more challenging hike with a moderately increased incline. After taking in all of the beautiful sights, sounds and smells that makes hiking in the Foothills unique, we will hydrate as any local would after a hike. Stopping by Boulder's famous outdoor pedestrian zone, Pearl Street Mall, for a beer at one of Boulder's many local breweries for a cold one. This is the secret which makes Boulder one of the happiest and most fit places in America! The tour will conclude and guests will have the opportunity to stay on Pearl Street or be dropped off at Peet's Coffee. Tour Specs: Pick Up Peet's Coffee 29th St Mall Drop Off Peet's Coffee 29th St Mall (or stay on Pearl St) 10:00am - 2:00pm (4 Hours) Guided 1-3 hour hike through the Foothills of Boulder Experience Boulder's backyard with a local Enjoy some of the best trails in the Boulder Area Various activity levels - mild / moderate Pearl Street brewery visit Beer Included (21+) Download the Peet's Coffee App on your iPhone or Android to receive your first drink free! *Check app store for availability*