Set in lovely gardens, which are open year-round, Wyck was the ancestral home of a Germantown family between 1690 and 1973. The house was renovated by William Strickland (architect of the Second Bank of the US and the Merchants’ Exchange) in 1824 and is furnished with many original family belongings.

Its rose garden, the oldest such garden in its original plan in the US, is planted with 50-plus cultivars of heritage roses.