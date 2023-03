Covering 2042 acres, this beautiful, wooded park follows the Wissahickon Creek from its confluence with the Schuylkill River up to the city's northwest boundary. With vehicle access to the park mostly banned it's a wonderful spot for hiking, mountain biking or horseback riding. A detailed map of the park is produced by the Friends of the Wissahickon.

There's a parking lot beside the Valley Green Inn, which is worthy of a visit in its own right.