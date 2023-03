In commercial use from 1818 until the early 20th century, the 2-mile towpath along the Manayunk Canal has been revived as part of the Schuylkill River Trail (https://schuylkillrivertrail.com) bicycle and footpath network.

As you walk along look for the wall mosaics of the birds of Fairmount Park and for the nine mosaic-covered steps that are part of Diane Pieri's Heart & Home public artwork, celebrating the area's flora, fauna and industrial heritage.