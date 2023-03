For over 200 years eight generations of the Rittenhouse family lived and worked in this historic village along the Monoshone and Wissahickon Creeks. Tours of the site, which is the location of the first paper mill in North America, include the 1707 Rittenhouse Homestead, the Bake House and the Enoch Rittenhouse Home built around 1845.

Trails through the Wissahickon Valley Park can be accessed from here.