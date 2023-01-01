Built in 1744, this colonial stone home exemplifies Germantown's residential architecture of the time. It was constructed for the prominent Wister family and used as a summer retreat. Blood stains from the wounded and dying British Brigadier-General James Agnew, who was resident in 1777 at the time of the Battle of Germantown, can still be seen on the floor!

The property has 2 acres of gardens, including a massive fruiting Ginkgo tree reputed to have grown from a seedling brought from England in 1754.