Germantown White House

George Washington lived here twice making this the oldest presidential residence in the US. In 1793 the first US president sought refuge here from the city's yellow fever epidemic – he liked it so much that he returned the following summer. British General William Howe was the occupant during the Revolutionary War in October 1777. The interior is only open during special events.

It's also known as the Deshler-Morris House after David Deshler, who built the home in 1752, and its last owner, Elliston Morris, who donated it to the National Park Service in 1948.