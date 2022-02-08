© Meghan O'Dea / Lonely Planet

Wallowa Mountains

Rising precipitously from the flatlands in Oregon's far-northeastern corner, the Wallowas have 19 peaks over 9000ft. Ice-age glaciers carved sharp crags and deep canyons into the mountains, and the moraines of one such glacier now impound Wallowa Lake. Much of the high country, including the only remaining glacier (Benson Glacier, whose status these days is debated) and Eastern Oregon's highest peak (the 9838ft Sacajawea), is part of the Eagle Cap Wilderness, a 715-sq-mile natural area studded with alpine meadows and lakes.

Trails, campgrounds and fishing holes are popular during high season. In particular, the lovely state park at Wallowa Lake takes on a carnival atmosphere on summer weekends. Some secondary roads over the Wallowa Mountains are closed between November and May, so check ahead.

Explore Wallowa Mountains

  • E

    Eagle Cap Wilderness

    Glacier-ripped valleys, high mountain lakes and marble peaks are some of the rewards that long-distance hikers find on overnight treks into the beautiful…

  • H

    Hells Canyon Dam

    Hells Canyon's most spectacular scenery is perhaps along Snake River, following 25 miles of paved road (Idaho's Rte 454) toward Hells Canyon Dam; here…

  • H

    Hat Point

    High above Snake River, the Hat Point fire lookout tower (elevation 6982ft) offers great views. On each side of the canyon, mountains soar toward 10,000ft…

  • I

    Imnaha River Valley

    Just west of Hells Canyon, the Imnaha River digs a parallel canyon that offers pastoral scenery in addition to astounding cliff faces.

  • V

    Valley Bronze

    Joseph is most noted for its cast-bronze sculpture, thanks in part to Valley Bronze, one of the nation's largest foundries. It's known for its fine-art…

  • W

    Wallowa Lake State Park

    Pretty Wallowa Lake State Park is the center of activities at the lake's south end. A swimming beach and a boat launch bustle madly in summer, and you can…

  • W

    Wallowa County Museum

    The Wallowa County Museum, housed in an 1888 bank building, is notable for its displays on local pioneer and Nez Percé histories; check out the 'ladies…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Wallowa Mountains.

