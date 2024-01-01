A fine example of Greek Revival architecture, North Carolina’s handsome state capitol was completed in 1840. Despite the risk of running into legislators and lobbyists skulking in strange corners, visitors can wander at will on weekdays, peeping into assorted historic chambers. Saturday visits are on (free) guided tours only.
25.96 MILES
Exceptional in prioritizing the 1000 or so ‘enslaved persons’ who worked here above the families that claimed their ownership, Stagville Plantation ranks…
4.12 MILES
Expanded in 2010 with the completion of the stunning, glass-and-steel West Building, this superb museum stands 6 miles west of downtown. Ranging far and…
23.34 MILES
The secret is out – Durham’s coolest attraction has to be this research and conservation center, home to the largest collection of lemurs outside their…
North Carolina Museum of History
0.09 MILES
For a comprehensive, evenhanded and engaging look at the story of North Carolina, immerse yourself in the state history museum. Starting with a 3000-year…
22.18 MILES
Set amid the Duke University campus woods, this impressive futuristic cube displays art from around the world and across the ages. Only a small portion of…
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
0.12 MILES
Whale skeletons hang from the ceiling. Butterflies flutter past your shoulder. Emerald tree boas make you shiver. And be warned: if you arrive after 10am…
20.93 MILES
The massive former American Tobacco factory has been transformed into a million-square-foot cavalcade of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Still…
22.67 MILES
Although it can trace its history back to 1838, Duke University became a university, and took its current name, in 1926, thanks to a major endowment from…
