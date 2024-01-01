State Capitol

The Triangle

A fine example of Greek Revival architecture, North Carolina’s handsome state capitol was completed in 1840. Despite the risk of running into legislators and lobbyists skulking in strange corners, visitors can wander at will on weekdays, peeping into assorted historic chambers. Saturday visits are on (free) guided tours only.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Durham, North Carolina, USA - April 13, 2022: Out buildings decaying on the historical site.; Shutterstock ID 2149893833; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2149893833

    Historic Stagville Plantation

    25.96 MILES

    Exceptional in prioritizing the 1000 or so ‘enslaved persons’ who worked here above the families that claimed their ownership, Stagville Plantation ranks…

  • A view of Rodin's Court at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

    North Carolina Museum of Art

    4.12 MILES

    Expanded in 2010 with the completion of the stunning, glass-and-steel West Building, this superb museum stands 6 miles west of downtown. Ranging far and…

  • Duke Lemur Center.

    Duke Lemur Center

    23.34 MILES

    The secret is out – Durham’s coolest attraction has to be this research and conservation center, home to the largest collection of lemurs outside their…

  • The North Carolina Museum of History in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

    North Carolina Museum of History

    0.09 MILES

    For a comprehensive, evenhanded and engaging look at the story of North Carolina, immerse yourself in the state history museum. Starting with a 3000-year…

  • Nasher Museum of Art

    Nasher Museum of Art

    22.18 MILES

    Set amid the Duke University campus woods, this impressive futuristic cube displays art from around the world and across the ages. Only a small portion of…

  • North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences building's glass dome houses "Terror of the South" exhibit shows a gigantic Pleurocoelus circled by winged Pterosaurs- (a state museum with no fees is the most visited attraction in the state) - Raleigh, North Carolina

    North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

    0.12 MILES

    Whale skeletons hang from the ceiling. Butterflies flutter past your shoulder. Emerald tree boas make you shiver. And be warned: if you arrive after 10am…

  • USA, North Carolina, Durham, sign for Brightleaf Square, entertainment complex, set in former tobacco warehouses.

    American Tobacco Campus

    20.93 MILES

    The massive former American Tobacco factory has been transformed into a million-square-foot cavalcade of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Still…

  • Gothic sculptures at the entrance of the main chapel at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

    Duke University

    22.67 MILES

    Although it can trace its history back to 1838, Duke University became a university, and took its current name, in 1926, thanks to a major endowment from…

